Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

TRQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

