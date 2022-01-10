Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.50.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.
TRQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
