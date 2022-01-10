Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lifted to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,251. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.