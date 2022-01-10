Viacoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.15 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $7,415.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00305827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

