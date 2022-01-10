VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 4280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Specifically, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 948,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,041.

A number of analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

