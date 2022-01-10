Wedbush Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $175.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE:SI traded down $6.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.