Wells Fargo & Company Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $120.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.99.

GATX stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.90. 3,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,040,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in GATX by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

