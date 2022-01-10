Wells Fargo & Company Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $120.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.99.
GATX stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.90. 3,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,040,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in GATX by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.