Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.86. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,340. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

