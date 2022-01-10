Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.86. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,340. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.
In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
