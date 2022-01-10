Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,760. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,715,482 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after buying an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

