Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. 4,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,380. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 4.82. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

