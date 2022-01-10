Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

