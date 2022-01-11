$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,532. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $922.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

