-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported earnings per share of ($2.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NRDY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $688.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

