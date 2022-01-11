107,600 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $7,029,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $68,000. Portman Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $74,608,000. Portland Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after purchasing an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

PDD traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502,539. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

