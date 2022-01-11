$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Truist raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.69.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

