$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Truist raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.69.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.