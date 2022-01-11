$2.97 EPS Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $12.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,714. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $645.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

