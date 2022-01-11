20,629 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 71,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

