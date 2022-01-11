2local (2LC) Market Cap Hits $324,620.52

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One 2local coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $324,620.52 and approximately $15,987.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2local has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,411,373,518 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars.

