5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 million, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.27.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

