7,417 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Portman Ltd

Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.3% of Portman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.14. 23,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,627,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of -204.04 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,285 shares of company stock valued at $36,948,180. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

