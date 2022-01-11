a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.61. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 5,020 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Piper Sandler began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.