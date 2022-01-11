a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.61. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 5,020 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Piper Sandler began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.