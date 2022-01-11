AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.