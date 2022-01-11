Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 44.5% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.45 million and $244,962.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,933.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07548915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00310223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00871857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00069774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.00443533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00255911 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

