adbank (ADB) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $93,456.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About adbank

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

