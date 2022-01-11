Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,310 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $103,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.