Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $525.59 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $620.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

