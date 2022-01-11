Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGGZF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

