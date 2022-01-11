Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.19 and last traded at $59.43. 24,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,644,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 25.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.