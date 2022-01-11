Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $127.94 million and $2.77 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,266,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

