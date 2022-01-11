Alliance Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $24,399.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $604,366.25 and $24,399.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00082218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.54 or 0.07543238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,752.88 or 0.99580445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

