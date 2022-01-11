Alliance Global Partners Increases Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $28.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 12,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,490. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

