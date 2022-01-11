Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Down 3.2%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46. 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 53,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

