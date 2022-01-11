Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,984 shares of company stock worth $420,350,287 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,760.36. 29,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,916.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,814.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,721.55 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.