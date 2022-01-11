Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 11th (SGH, SJI, SLDB, SNAP, SOI, STKL, STOK, SWIR, TGAN, TGLS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 11th:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snap has been benefiting from improving user engagement, particularly in the 13-34-year-old demography, which is expanding its advertiser base. Strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses, Discover content and Shows is driving user growth. Additionally, expanding Snap original show content, as well as new features like Spotlight, Cartoon Lens and Bitmoji for Games is expected to boost active user engagement in the near term. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Snap has been facing supply-chain issues and threat of losing advertising partners from privacy changes that Apple implemented on its iOS platform earlier this year. Increasing investments in content, AR-lenses and marketing may hurt profitability in the near term. Moreover, stiff competition for ad dollars from Meta Platforms is a concern.”

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

