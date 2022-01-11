Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 11th (CSII, RRGB, SKFRY, SLRC, SMFKY, STAF, STIM, STSA, TCMD, THS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 11th:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems’ coronary franchise registered strong performance globally on continued strength in Japan and growing uptake of coronary OAS in Europe during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company sold $756 of support products for every coronary OAS sold. In total, sales of coronary support products were $2.7 million in the reported quarter. The company certified 80 new coronary users outside the United States. The company also plans to initiate the full commercial launch of the Viper cross peripheral catheter in Q2. However, Cardiovascular Systems underperformed its industry in the past three months. The company’s fiscal first-quarter loss was wider than the consensus mark. The company’s revenues too lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Peripheral revenues registered a significant decline in the reported quarter.”

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company resumed operations at the majority of its restaurants, possibilities of additional outbreaks can lead to lower capacity, social distancing and the suspension of in-restaurant dining operations. This along with inflationary commodity and wage pressures, is a concern. Loss estimates for 2021 have widened over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern. However, robust loyalty program and off-premise sales bode well. Also, off-premises sales have been said to have more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels of approximately 14%. Going forward, the company intends to maintain the momentum by focusing on modifications with respect to its processes, staffing, floor plans and technology.”

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods' shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company benefited from higher demand for away-from-home food; distribution gains as well as sale of new products in the third quarter of 2021. It is also gaining on growing demand for private label products in most of the categories. Apart from this, management is focused on expanding its product offerings through acquisitions. However, TreeHouse Foods is grappling with commodity cost inflation as well as supply chain headwinds, causing higher labor costs and supply shortages. Such headwinds adversely impacted the company’s performance during the quarter. Gross margin contracted 170 basis points, while Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations slumped 20.5% in the quarter. Management is on track with exploring strategic alternatives for the business.”

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

