APENFT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $288.18 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $756.18 million and $288.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

