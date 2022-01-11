Apollo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.45 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $45.96 million and $4.45 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00209088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00478309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

