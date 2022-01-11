Apollon Limassol Price Tops $2.32 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00005400 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $582,330.21 and $70,363.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00210993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.79 or 0.00479333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00076425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011003 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,180 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

