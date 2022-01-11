ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 3.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $702.69 and last traded at $703.52. Approximately 15,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,360,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $727.17.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

Get ASML alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $801.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.