ASTA (ASTA) Price Down 11% This Week

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, ASTA has traded down 11% against the dollar. One ASTA coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASTA has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and $5.01 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.01 or 0.07533383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,658.24 or 0.99708441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003131 BTC.

ASTA Coin Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 coins. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

ASTA Coin Trading

