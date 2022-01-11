Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.82. 76,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,819,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of research firms have commented on AUR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

