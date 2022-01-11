Automata Network Price Down 19% Over Last Week (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and $6.57 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.