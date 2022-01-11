Autonio 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $259,294.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $259,294.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00079857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.70 or 0.07531612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,844.77 or 0.99913479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

