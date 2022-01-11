B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 903,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,131. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.