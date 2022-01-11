Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $400.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.