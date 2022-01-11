Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Philip Morris International worth $294,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 399,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 130,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE PM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

