Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

