Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.18.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.