BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $216.30 and last traded at $220.00. Approximately 12,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,995,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.
BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.
The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.69 and a 200 day moving average of $290.30.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
