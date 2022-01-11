BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $216.30 and last traded at $220.00. Approximately 12,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,995,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.

BNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.69 and a 200 day moving average of $290.30.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

