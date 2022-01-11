BMO Capital Markets Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$83.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCDBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

