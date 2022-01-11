Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:KFY traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,020. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

